Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

LULU opened at $350.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

