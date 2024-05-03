Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $395.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $546.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $350.80 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.31 and its 200 day moving average is $437.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

