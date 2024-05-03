Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.23.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.15. 1,922,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,395. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.18 and a twelve month high of C$16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

