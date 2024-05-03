LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 650.08%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

