Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09), reports. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

LYRA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 2,439,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,871. The company has a market capitalization of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.31. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.