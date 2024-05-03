Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

