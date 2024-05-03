MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 629,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,806. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,156.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,156.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after buying an additional 253,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.