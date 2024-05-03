Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. 156,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,483. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

