Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 43.22%.

Maiden stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Maiden has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,745. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $72,400. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

