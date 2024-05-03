Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $42.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

MBUU traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 539,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,301. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

