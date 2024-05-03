Mama’s Creations, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mama’s Creations in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAMA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Mama’s Creations Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ MAMA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 187,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at $2,121,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.