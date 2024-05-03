Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,485,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,493,000 after purchasing an additional 550,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,935,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

