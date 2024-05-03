Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Markel Group worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,579.85. 53,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,488.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,445.51. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,588.31. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

