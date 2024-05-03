Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 574.15% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $235.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

