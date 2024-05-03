Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. 4,655,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

