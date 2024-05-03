Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $137.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 59.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

