MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-2.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.