Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 13,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.17 and its 200 day moving average is $437.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

