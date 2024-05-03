Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Materion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.20 EPS.

Materion Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.17. Materion has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

