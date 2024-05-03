MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.4 %

MXL opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.