Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 84,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 67,652 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 14,025,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,554,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

