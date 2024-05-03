MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 7.0 %

MNOV opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.70. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.