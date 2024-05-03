MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 129,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 153,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

MedX Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0037531 EPS for the current year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

