Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.82.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.15 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,878 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 992,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

