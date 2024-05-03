MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $124.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,630.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,715. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,499.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,534.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

