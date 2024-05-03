Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

