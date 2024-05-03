MFS Charter Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 55,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.