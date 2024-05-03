MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
