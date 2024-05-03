Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.98. 1,069,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,820. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The company had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Natera by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.