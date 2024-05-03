Michael Tikal Murphy Acquires 500 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,203.00.
Shares of PSK opened at C$25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.50. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.85 and a 12-month high of C$28.42.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
