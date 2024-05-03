Michael Tikal Murphy Acquires 500 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,203.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.50. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.85 and a 12-month high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

PSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

