Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Cut to $24.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSBI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

