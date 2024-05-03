MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

