Mizuho Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

