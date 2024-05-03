Mizuho Trims Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

