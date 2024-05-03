Model N (MODN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Model N Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 237,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

