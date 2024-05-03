Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.99%.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.