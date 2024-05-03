Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,691,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

