Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.