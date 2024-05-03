Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 8,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $710.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,806. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

