Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $376.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.07 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

