Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $155.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

