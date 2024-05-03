Morgan Stanley Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,875. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,060.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 156.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,674 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.