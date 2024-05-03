Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.970-3.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.980-13.080 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE MSI traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,777. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $356.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

