M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,119 shares of company stock worth $6,679,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

