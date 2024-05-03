NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:NC traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 25,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $38.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.99%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
