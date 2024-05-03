Nano (XNO) Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $147.65 million and $2.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,155.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.76 or 0.00734812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00134833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00207273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00099226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.