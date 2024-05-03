National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

Newmont stock opened at C$55.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.09%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

