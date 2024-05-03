National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Lowered to $40.50 at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group from $45.00 to $40.50 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

