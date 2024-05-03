National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.560 EPS.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 234,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

