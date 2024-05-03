Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 50,313 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $56,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

